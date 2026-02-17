India AI Impact Summit 2026: Infosys teams up with Anthropic for enterprise AI agents

At the India AI Impact Summit, Infosys and AI startup Anthropic announced a new collaboration that aims to do exactly that, build agentic AI solutions designed for enterprise use. The move also signals how Indian IT firms are increasingly working alongside global AI players to speed up innovation rather than building everything from scratch. Also Read: Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

The collaboration will focus on developing AI-powered enterprise tools that can help organisations automate complex workflows and modernise older systems. Instead of limiting AI to chatbots or assistants, the companies are looking at agentic AI, systems that can independently handle multi-step tasks such as software testing, compliance checks, and process management. Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi: ALL you need to know

As part of the partnership, Anthropic’s Claude AI models will be integrated into Infosys’ AI platform, Topaz. The idea is simple: combine strong AI models with industry expertise so that businesses can actually deploy these tools at scale.

What will it bring first?

The first rollout is expected to begin in the telecommunications sector. Infosys and Anthropic plan to set up a dedicated Centre of Excellence to design AI agents tailored to industry-specific needs.

Over time, the collaboration will expand into financial services, manufacturing, and software development, industries where automation and accuracy play a critical role.

Why Agentic AI matters

Unlike traditional AI tools that respond to commands, agentic systems are built to act with a level of autonomy. This means they can manage layered processes without constant human input, something enterprises have been looking for as operations become more data-heavy.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei explained the challenge clearly, saying, “There’s a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry, and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services and manufacturing.”

A step for enterprise AI

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh highlighted the broader impact of the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organisations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible.”

The companies will also use developer tools such as Claude Code and agent frameworks to help businesses build customised AI agents suited for their workflows.