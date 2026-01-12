Grok AI Controversy: Why Grok Is Being Banned And Accounts Are Being Deleted On X

Grok came as an interesting AI tool on Elon Musk’s X, which quickly gained traction due to its casualness. But it seems like that casual behaviour soon turned into carelessness. Now, Grok is under fire for allowing users to create sexualised and non-consensual images, including deepfakes that show real people in disturbing ways. And governments are no longer just warning. Some have already banned in their respective countries. Also Read: Grok AI Image Tools On X Now Locked Behind Paywall After UK Pressure

Indonesia became the first country to block Grok completely. Officials said the tool posed a clear risk of spreading pornographic and harmful content online, which directly violates the country’s strict digital and cultural laws. Also Read: Weirdest Tech of CES 2026: AI Hair Clippers, AI Companions, and Robots With Human-Like Emotions

Soon after that, Malaysia followed with a similar move. Its telecom regulator said it had warned X multiple times about misuse, but the tech giant failed to address the core risks. For regions with strong online safety rules, Grok crossed a line that couldn’t be ignored. Also Read: ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

What About India?

India did not ban Grok for now, but it did not stay silent either. The government issued a legal notice to X after the AI was found generating obscene and unlawful images. Within days, X removed around 3,500 posts and deleted 600 accounts linked to the misuse of Grok.

Lawmakers raised concerns about women’s safety and digital privacy, which led the platform to follow India’s IT laws. X has now promised to comply, but the pressure hasn’t eased.

What’s the Issue With Grok?

Just like many other AI tools, such as Gemini and ChatGPT, Grok lets users generate and edit images through simple text prompts. However, that power was quickly misused. People began using it to “digitally undress” photos, turning ordinary images into sexualised content without consent. In some cases, even images of minors were reportedly being generated.

Quickly, it faced the backlash. Lawmakers, safety groups, and digital rights organisations started calling it a serious violation of privacy and human dignity. The problem was not just what users were doing, it was how easily Grok was letting it happen.

About other AI tools? We tried to convert a simple photo into a bikini photoshoot via ChatGPT and Gemini’s Nano Banana. To our surprise, Gemini actually created the image while ChatGPT shut it down, giving a warning that the image is of a real person.

Musk and xAI respond

Elon Musk said that anyone using Grok to create illegal content would face the same consequences as if they uploaded it directly. xAI, the company behind Grok, has also restricted image generation to paying users while it works on stronger safeguards.

For now, Grok is still online in many countries, but the message from governments is clear.