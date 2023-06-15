Google announced new generative AI features across its products during the Google I/O last month. The company is releasing these experiments to selected testers to incorporate their feedback and fine-tune generative AI to introduce new capabilities. Also Read - Google Search gets AI-powered shopping features, but you probably cannot use them yet

Now, the company has announced that it has added new capabilities to Search Generative Experience for shop and travel searches. Also Read - Google Lens can now search for your skin condition: Here's how to use it

“With generative AI, we’re exploring new ways to take some of the work out of searching, helping you uncover useful insights and make sense of information. While this technology is still experimental, we’re continuing to incorporate feedback and fine-tune our generative AI experiences to introduce new and improved capabilities,” Google said in a blog post. Also Read - Google Maps is getting new feature to help you travel better: Check details

If users ask Google detailed questions about a place or destination in Search, an AI-powered snapshot will give information from the web, reviews, photos and business profile details.

A demo for “What do people say about the bean in Chicago? Is it worth visiting?” displays a summary of the well-known Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as “the Bean” along with articles cited by the answer and user feedback related to how impressive the attraction is. The snapshot fills up most of the page, which usually shows search results.

“With all these links and resources right at your fingertips, it’s easy to dive deeper on relevant sites and hear perspectives from a wide range of creators,” Google said.

Similarly, generative AI can help users if they are buying something that requires extensive research. The AI-powered snapshot will show noteworthy factors of the product to consider along with relevant reviews and ratings, up-to-date prices and product images.

In a demo of searching for the best Bluetooth speaker for a pool party, Google displayed results that extracted suggestions from online articles with information about where to purchase it.

Google said that this experience is built on Google’s Shopping Graph, which has more than 35 billion product listings and more than 1.8 billion listings are refreshed every hour in Google’s shopping Graph to give fresh and reliable results to users.

What else?

Google has also introduced Add to Sheets experiment, which will help users to directly add a search result into a spreadsheet without copying and pasting the link. Users can also share their sheet with anyone there are collaborating including their friends and family.