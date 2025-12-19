ChatGPT Is Getting Its Own App Store As OpenAI Invites Developers

OpenAI has formally opened the doors for developers to bring their apps into ChatGPT. The company announced on Wednesday that developers can now submit their apps for review and possible publication, alongside the launch of a new in-app directory that many are already calling an “app store.” Also Read: ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

The new directory is accessible from ChatGPT’s tools menu and is designed to help users discover and use third-party apps directly within their conversations. OpenAI says the move is aimed at making ChatGPT more useful by allowing users to perform real-world tasks without leaving the chat interface. Also Read: Chrome Extension With Google “Featured” Badge Secretly Captured ChatGPT And Gemini Chats

OpenAI first revealed its plans to introduce apps inside ChatGPT back in October. At the time, a few well-known platforms had already signed on, including Expedia, Spotify, Zillow, and Canva. These early integrations showed how ChatGPT could link up with external services, letting users look up travel options, play music, check property listings, or create presentations using simple chat prompts. With this latest update, OpenAI is now extending the opportunity to a much wider group of developers. Also Read: ChatGPT Images Gets Major Upgrade As OpenAI Targets Google’s Nano Banana Pro: How To Use

According to the company, apps are meant to add context and functionality to conversations, allowing users to take actions such as ordering groceries, turning an outline into a slide deck, or searching for an apartment, all within ChatGPT.

To support this rollout, OpenAI is offering access to its Apps SDK, which remains in beta. The toolkit offered by OpenAI gives developers the basic tools needed to build and test apps specifically for ChatGPT. Once an app is ready, developers can submit it through the OpenAI Developer platform, where they can track the review process and see whether their app has been approved for listing.

Trending Now

OpenAI also noted that a number of approved apps are expected to begin launching within ChatGPT over the coming year. The company sees this as an important step toward growing an app ecosystem inside ChatGPT, while also giving users more reasons to rely on the platform for everyday needs.