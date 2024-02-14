ChatGPT can soon remember you, your chats for more relevant answers

ChatGPT, one of the most popular generative AI-powered chatbots, will soon be able to remember you and your previous chats to make future conversations more relevant and less convoluted. OpenAI has announced that it is testing memory with ChatGPT with a “small portion” of free and Plus users. The rollout will begin this week and those who receive the new functionality will no longer have to repeat information as ChatGPT will remember what you feed it during conversations.

“You’re in control of ChatGPT’s memory. You can explicitly tell it to remember something, ask it what it remembers, and tell it to forget conversationally or through settings. You can also turn it off entirely,” said OpenAI in a blog post.

In other words, you can ask ChatGPT to remember a particular detail about you or something you mentioned during your conversation. You can also allow ChatGPT to pick and remember the necessary details about you. In case you decide to no longer share the information, ChatGPT can forget the details. OpenAI said ChatGPT’s memory will become better as you use it and “you’ll start to notice improvements over time.”

Memory in ChatGPT can help in many ways. OpenAI said this functionality would help users get uniformity in results. For instance, if you like your meeting notes to have headlines, bullet points, and a summary, ChatGPT will remember your choice and recap a meeting the way you like it. Another example would be you mentioning your or your loved one’s dish preference, so when you ask ChatGPT to show gifting ideas, that preference will be taken into account for suggestions. Not only can it remember specific details about something or someone, but it can also memorise the formatting, tonality, and voice you generally prefer ChatGPT to craft write-ups for you.

At any moment, if you feel you have shared too much or you just want to change whatever ChatGPT has learned about you, you can go to Settings > Personalisation > Memory to turn off memory. You can also view and delete specific memories or clear all memories by visiting Settings > Personalisation > Manage Memory. It is, however, worth noting that you cannot delete memories by just deleting chats. You can also hold temporary chats the details of which will not be remembered by ChatGPT, nor will they be used to train the AI models.