Apple wants Google to charge iPhone with its Gemini AI power

Apple could be the only big mobile phone company that has yet not jumped on the artificial intelligence bandwagon. But this year Apple could finally start offering AI features to iPhone users. Earlier reports have pointed out that the upcoming iOS 18 will pack AI capabilities, based on the company’s homegrown AI model. While the details have been scant on that front, a new report has suggested that Apple is talking to Google to equip its iPhone with the Gemini AI. Both companies are currently in the negotiation stage, but once the discussions come to fruition, it could be one of the biggest and most significant agreements in the AI industry.

iPhone to use Gemini?

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is looking to team up with Google to use Gemini AI for new features coming to the next iPhone software. While it is unclear what features these would be, Gemini would allow iPhone users access to cloud-based generative AI, much like the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24. It is possible because Google offers its Gemini LLM (large language model) to third-party developers. Apple just wants to be one of them through this deal, which would further solidify the company’s relationship with Google. As part of their long-standing partnership, Google Search is the default search engine on all iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Apple went to OpenAI, too

While Apple is considering Google as a feasible option to use its Gemini AI in the next iOS, it has also held discussions with Microsoft-backed OpenAI to use its GPT model. The details of this discussion are not available, but Apple could be keeping OpenAI as a backup in case its negotiations with Google meet a dead end. The report said that the “two parties” have not yet decided on the terms or branding of this AI partnership or even come to an agreement.

Is Apple not working on its AI?

For a long time, rumours have highlighted how Apple is shifting its focus to the development of its AI service, which will be at the helm of iOS 18. Apple’s chief executive officer Tim Cook has mentioned the company’s doubled-down efforts to build AI. The company has also acquired some AI startups, which insiders have said will be crucial to its AI development. However, this report from Bloomberg means Apple is not as far along with its efforts to build AI as previously hoped.