AI Fake Movie Trailers Lead To Permanent YouTube Channel Ban

YouTube has permanently banned two channels from its platform after finding repeated violations related to misleading AI-generated content. One of the channels, Screen Culture, was based in India, while the other, KH Studio, operated out of Georgia. Both channels were known for publishing fake movie trailers that closely resembled official studio releases. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

The development was first reported by Deadline, and the ban has now been confirmed by multiple outlets. Also Read: YouTube Down In India! Thousands Of Users Report Website Issues And Video Streaming

What exactly happened?

As of now, both channels no longer appear in YouTube search results. Visiting their channel links redirects users to a message that reads: “This page isn’t available.” Together, Screen Culture and KH Studio had more than two million subscribers and had crossed one billion views collectively. Also Read: Missed A Call? Truecaller’s New Voicemail Lets You Read Messages Instantly

According to the Deadline report, the channels regularly used a mix of official movie footage and AI-generated visuals to create trailers for upcoming films and series. These videos often looked realistic enough to confuse viewers into believing they were official releases.

Earlier this year, YouTube had already suspended monetisation on both channels for violating policies related to misleading content and the lack of proper disclosure for synthetic media.

Why YouTube decided to ban them

YouTube has strict rules against deceptive practices, including false thumbnails, misleading titles, and content that tricks users into clicking. It also requires creators to clearly label AI-generated or heavily altered content that appears realistic.

In a statement to The Verge, YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said that while the channels were briefly allowed back into the YouTube Partner Program after making corrections, the situation did not last.

“Once monetising again, they reverted to clear violations of our spam and misleading metadata policies, and as a result, they have been terminated from the platform,” Malon said.

Screen Culture founder Nikhil P. Chaudhari told Deadline that he employed more than ten editors to produce these trailers. His strategy relied on posting early, iterating frequently, and exploiting YouTube’s recommendation system.

Trending Now

In one example, Screen Culture reportedly uploaded over 20 versions of a single Fantastic Four trailer, some of which even ranked above the official studio trailer in search results.