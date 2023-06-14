YouTube relaxes eligibility criteria for creators to start earning sooner

YouTube has announced changes to its monetisation policy, allowing creators to enrol for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) sooner than earlier and start earning. With relaxed eligibility criteria, you can get “earlier access” to YPP even if you have less than 1,000 subscribers, making it easier for creators to begin earning money on the platform as ways to earn through content-making become diverse.

If you have at least 500 subscribers, three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days, you are eligible to apply for the YPP. Once you become a partner, you get access to fan funding features such as channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Super Thanks. You also become eligible to start promoting your own products through YouTube Shopping.

This is a drastically better set of criteria than earlier. Previously, you ought to have at least 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 valid public watch hours in the last 12 months or 10 million public Shorts views in the past 90 days.

“As these creators continue to grow their channel, they’ll automatically become eligible to earn revenue sharing from ads and even more benefits once they reach the existing YPP eligibility criteria, without having to go through the full YPP application process again. These existing eligibility requirements to unlock revenue sharing remain unchanged,” Amjad Hanif, vice president of Creators Products at YouTube, said in a blog post.

The new criteria are available to creators in the US, the UK, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea. India is not on the list for now. The earlier access to YPP will be available across countries where YPP is already accessible over time.

Besides, YouTube is also expanding the YouTube Shopping affiliate programme to creators who are a part of YPP with more than 20,000 subscribers in the US. As part of the programme, creators can feature products from partnering brands and creators in their long-form or short videos to become eligible “for competitive commission rates on the sales of products tagged in their videos or Shorts.” YouTube said it has partnered with more than 50 brands like Norstrom, Sephora, and Wayfair among others for the affiliate programme in the US.