YouTube Music will now show you song, album credit for tracks
YouTube Music is set to roll out song, album credits

If the feature is enabled to the users' account, then they will see a 'View song credits' option when accessing the overflow menu on YouTube Music.

  • YouTube music will now show detailed data about the track including who the song is “Performed by,” “Written by,” “Produced by”.
  YouTube music will now show detailed data about the track including who the song is "Performed by," "Written by," "Produced by".
Video-sharing platform YouTube is rolling out song and album credits to its music streaming service ‘YouTube Music’. With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music, reports 9To5Google. Also Read - YouTube Music will soon allow creators to have their own podcasts

YouTube Music to show song, album credits

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal. Also Read - Google removed over 7,500 YouTube channels linked to malicious operations

If the feature is enabled to the users’ account, then they will see a ‘View song credits’ option when accessing the overflow menu on YouTube Music. Also Read - YouTube creators can now dub videos in multiple languages

Users will be able to see data about the music such as who the song is ‘Performed by’, ‘Written by’, ‘Produced by’, and from where the music metadata was sourced, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the video-sharing platform announced that US creators can now create podcasts in YouTube Studio and the inclusion of podcasts in the company’s Music app is coming soon.

The platform mentioned that “a podcast show is a playlist, and podcast episodes are videos in that playlist”.

For the unversed, YouTube has announced that US creators can now create podcasts in YouTube Studio and inclusion of podcasts in the company’s Music app is coming soon.

The company tweeted from its Team YouTube account: “podcasts are a go! new features on Studio desktop now let you create a new podcast, set an existing playlist as a podcast and measure your podcast’s performance.”

Creators’ podcasts should only contain full-length episodes, organised in the order in which they should be consumed.

Additionally, YouTube TV has launched a new “multiview” feature that will allow subscribers to watch up to four different programs at the same time.

The streaming giant said that early access to multiview will roll out to all YouTube TV members over the next few months.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 20, 2023 10:07 AM IST
