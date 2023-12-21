X (Twitter) goes down in India, thousands of users affected

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
X, formerly known as Twitter, suddenly went down on Thursday morning, impacting hundreds of thousands of users in India. The X website, although working, is not showing any content or posts, but you can see hashtags such as “#TwitterDown” and “#XDown” trending on the platform. Downdetector, a website analytics platform, shows a sudden spike in complaints about outages from India. At the time of publishing, over 4,700 users complained about the services of the Elon Musk-owned platform going down.
Author Name | Shubham Verma
