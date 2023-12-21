comscore
English | हिंदी
21 Dec, 2023 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • X (Twitter) goes down in India, thousands of users affected

X (Twitter) goes down in India, thousands of users affected

X, which was previously known as Twitter, suffered a massive outage on Thursday, with more than 4,500 users impacted by it.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Dec 21, 2023, 11:55 AM IST | Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

X is currently down in India.
X is currently down in India.

X, formerly known as Twitter, suddenly went down on Thursday morning, impacting hundreds of thousands of users in India. The X website, although working, is not showing any content or posts, but you can see hashtags such as “#TwitterDown” and “#XDown” trending on the platform. Downdetector, a website analytics platform, shows a sudden spike in complaints about outages from India. At the time of publishing, over 4,700 users complained about the services of the Elon Musk-owned platform going down.

READ MORE
X will start showing headlines for URLs again

READ MORE
Elon Musk plans XWire to take on news distribution platforms

Developing…

READ MORE
X to charge $1 to new users wanting to post on the platform

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Tags

DowndetectorTwitterTwitter down indiaTwitter issuetwitter outageX down

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language