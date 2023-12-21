X (Twitter) goes down in India, thousands of users affected

X, formerly known as Twitter, suddenly went down on Thursday morning, impacting hundreds of thousands of users in India. The X website, although working, is not showing any content or posts, but you can see hashtags such as “#TwitterDown” and “#XDown” trending on the platform. Downdetector, a website analytics platform, shows a sudden spike in complaints about outages from India. At the time of publishing, over 4,700 users complained about the services of the Elon Musk-owned platform going down.

Developing…