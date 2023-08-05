X postpones ads revenue sharing payout, cites overwhelming sign-ups

X, the micro-blogging platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it will postpone its first payout for the ads revenue sharing feature that was supposed to happen on July 31, 2023.

The company cited the high volume of sign-ups for the feature as the reason for the delay and promised to pay all eligible accounts as soon as possible.

“The volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations. We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31st. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible,” the company said via its Ads Revenue Sharing page on Help Centre.

On July 29, X introduced its ads revenue feature for qualified creators across the globe. This feature lets verified users earn money from ads shown on their posts and profiles. It is a major move for content creators on the platform, as it enables content creators to interact with their fans while being rewarded for their work.

“Today is the day: Ads Revenue Sharing is now live for eligible creators globally. Set up payouts from within Monetization to get paid for posting. We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your efforts,” tweeted the official account of X.

To be eligible for ads revenue sharing, creators need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or be a part of Verified Organizations. They also need to have at least 15 million impressions on their cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers. Additionally, they need to have a Stripe account and comply with the company’s ads revenue share terms.

Twitter Blue is available globally including India and eligible creators can apply for the payout by accessing the monetisation option in settings. The subscription costs $8 per month or $84 per year in available countries and comes with other features such as edit posts, half ads, prioritized rankings in conversations and searches, longer posts and more.

However, some users have expressed their frustration and disappointment over the postponement of the payout.

X has not specified a new date for the payout but it is expected to update its users once it has completed reviewing everything for the next payout. The company also thanked its users for their patience and support.