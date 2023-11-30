WhatsApp introduced Chat Lock feature for all its users earlier this year. This feature essentially lets users protect their individual conversations behind a biometric lock or a password. Now, the company has taken this feature a notch ahead by introducing a functionality that safeguards private chats with two layers of password. The feature dubbed as ‘Secret Code for Chat Lock’ adds another lock on top of the password or biometric lock that users have set on individual chats.

WhatsApp says that with the new Secret Code feature users will now be able to set a unique password different from what they use to unlock their phones to give your locked chats an extra layer of privacy. For understand, the Chat Lock feature essentially locked a chat behind the same password or biometric authentication code as a user’s phone. However, the new Secret Code for Chat Lock feature will add another lock or a password on top of this lock that will be different from their phone’s password.

READ MORE Top 10 Android games of 2023 as per Google

“You’ll have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing your secret code in the search bar. If that doesn’t suit your needs, you can still choose to have them appear in your chatlist. Whenever there’s a new chat which you want to lock, you can now long press to lock it rather than visiting the chat’s settings,” WhatsApp wrote in its blog post.

“Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can “unintentionally” discover your most private conversations,” Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg said.

Secret Code for Chat Lock availability

As far as availability is concerned, WhatsApp says that it has started rolling out Secret Code for Chat Lock feature to all its users and that it will be available to all users globally in the coming months.

How to enable Chat Lock feature in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the chat that you want to lock.

Step 2: Tap the profile image.

Step 3: Scroll down and toggle the Chat lock button on.

Step 4: To view the locked chats, tap Locked chats folder on top of the chat screen.