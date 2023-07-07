WhatsApp is planning to introduce three filters in the chat lists. They will be placed at the top of the screen where the navigation bar was once located.

After introducing back-to-back new features, WhatsApp is now working on improving the UI of the app. The instant messaging platform recently rolled out a new navigation bar, which has placed chats, calls, communities and status at the bottom of the screen.

Now, it is making further improvements to the UI of the app, which will allow users to easily filter their chat list. The new feature is currently under testing, and it is rolling out through Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.14.17.

The new feature is a tool that allows users to filter conversations within the chat list. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to introduce three filters in the chat lists. These filters will be placed at the top of the screen where the navigation bar was once located.

These new filters will allow users to filter to organise their chats based on unread messages, personal conversations and business-related chats. However, this feature lacks a dedicated filter for group chats, which are crucial for many WhatsApp users and a dedicated filter for these chats would have enhanced overall user experience.

Group Suggestion feature

WhatsApp is also testing the Group Suggestion feature in communities. This feature allows users to suggest groups to community admins. Once suggested, community admins will have the option to add the group to the community.

This new feature will make it easy for other members of the community to discover new groups. The feature is currently under development and it was reported by WABetaInfo through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.14 update from the Google Play Store.

To accommodate this feature, WhatsApp has developed a new section, which will allow community admins to accept or reject any new group suggestions from community members from one place. This section will have two shortcuts for the community admin to accept or reject group suggestions.

WhatsApp is introducing group suggestions as an additional feature to help community admins to enhance their communities, which will allow community members to work together and share their ideas, WABetaInfo said.

Once a suggestion gets approved by the community admin, the group and its members join the community automatically.

However, new community members can choose which other community groups they want to be part of, as this is not done automatically.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp banned 65,08,000 accounts between May 1 and May 31. 24,20,700 of these accounts were proactively banned. The action was taken in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, the company informed on July 2.