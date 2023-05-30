comscore
WhatsApp will soon let you link existing account to 2nd iOS device

WhatsApp rolled out the 'companion mode' feature to Android users but now the company is finally releasing the ability to link an iPhone as a second device.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is now rolling out a ‘companion mode’ feature to iPhone users, which will allow them to link an existing account to a second iOS device. With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, meaning they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp will finally let you edit messages, feature coming soon

Earlier, the company rolled out the ‘companion mode’ feature to Android users but now the company is finally releasing the ability to link an iPhone as a second device to everyone. Also Read - WhatsApp working to make transferring chats to new phone easier than ever

Moreover, the report said that users’ personal messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted even when using WhatsApp from a linked mobile phone. Users can link their existing WhatsApp account to a secondary iPhone by scanning the QR Code. After linking the WhatsApp account to another iPhone, users’ chat history will safely be synchronised across all their linked devices, the report mentioned. The report also noted that those users, who don’t have this feature, may receive it over the coming weeks. Also Read - WhatsApp working on animated emojis to make chats more lively

The upcoming iOS feature is one of many that the Meta-owned app has been pushing. Over the past few days, WhatsApp has released several features, including the ability to put a lock on individual chats on both Android and iOS. An upgrade over the existing biometric lock, the new WhatsApp lock lets users lock individual chats while others remain open. That means if you enable both options, your confidential chats can be put under two biometric locks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called ‘screen-sharing’, along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, to beta testers on Android. This feature will allow users to easily share their screens during a video call. WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called — ‘status archive’ for businesses to beta testers on Android. According to WABetaInfo, the status updates will be archived on users’ devices after 24 hours when the feature is enabled. In addition, users can also manage their archive preferences and see their archive directly from the menu within the Status tab.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: May 30, 2023 4:45 PM IST
