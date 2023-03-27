comscore WhatsApp working on 'edit message' feature on iOS
WhatsApp will soon allow iOS users to edit messages

With the upcoming WhatsApp feature, users will be able to quickly and easily edit their mistakes in a message.

  • WhatsApp is working on a new feature called edit message.
  • The feature will let users quickly edit messages.
  • Users will be able to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature  — “edit message” on iOS, which will be available in a future update of the app. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new 'audio chats' feature on Android

According to WABetaInfo, with this feature, users will be able to quickly and easily edit their mistakes in a message without sending additional messages. Also Read - WhatsApp Unveils New Features For Groups, Gives Admins More Control - Watch Video

In addition, it will also improve communication between users as it will offer users a way to ensure that their messages are clear, concise, and error-free. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android

Moreover, the report stated that messages can be edited within 15 minutes and will be marked with an “edited” label within the message bubble.

The ability to edit messages is currently under development.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched its official chat on the platform where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it on iOS and Android.

The chat comes marked with a green badge and includes tips and tricks on how to use the app and information on new features and updates.

Verified badges ensure that the chat is legitimate, helping to prevent users from falling victim to scams or phishing attempts that imitate the official WhatsApp account.

  Published Date: March 27, 2023 10:10 PM IST
