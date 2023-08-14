WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its web version that allows users to lock their chats with a password. The feature, called screen lock, is currently available only for beta testers who have enrolled in the WhatsApp Web Beta program.

The screen lock feature is designed to enhance the privacy and security of WhatsApp Web users, who can access their chats from a computer browser by scanning a QR code from their phones. With the screen lock feature enabled, users will have to authenticate themselves with their password every time they open WhatsApp Web on their browser.

READ MORE Twitter will soon let you make video calls to your friends, family

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the screen lock feature is compatible with WhatsApp Web. Users can enable the feature by going to WhatsApp Web settings and tapping on Privacy. Users can also choose when they should be prompted with the password.

READ MORE Microsoft releases public preview of Windows 365 Switch

Users can keep their WhatsApp communications and messages safe with the screen lock feature, which will prompt for a password when someone wants to access their computer when they are away.

The screen lock feature is one of the many improvements that WhatsApp is working on for its web version.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for its beta users on Android that allows them to switch between multiple accounts on the same device. The feature, which is currently in testing, is expected to make it easier for users who have different WhatsApp accounts for personal and professional purposes.

The multi-account feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.23.8.3 for Android. To access it, users need to tap on the three-dot menu icon on the top right corner of the app and select “Accounts”. This will open a new screen where users can see their current account and add up to three more accounts by tapping on the “+” icon.

Users can then switch between their accounts by tapping on the account name or picture. They can also remove any account by long-pressing on it and selecting “Remove account”.

The multi-account feature is not yet available for WhatsApp users on iOS or stable versions of Android. It is unclear when WhatsApp will release the feature to the public, but it is likely that it will undergo further testing and refinement before that. WhatsApp has not officially announced or confirmed the feature yet. However, the feature is expected to roll out to more beta testers in the coming weeks.