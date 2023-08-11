WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its beta version on Android devices. The update, which brings the app to version 2.23.17.8, introduces a highly anticipated multi-account feature.

With multi-account, users can add and switch between multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same app, without needing to log out or use different devices or parallel apps. This feature is useful for people who want to keep their private chats, work conversations, and other chats separate and organised.

The feature is currently available to a limited group of beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android.

How to use it?

To add a new account, users can tap the arrow icon next to the QR code button in the app’s settings. In the same menu, users can also switch to a different account. Each account stays on the device until the user decides to log out.

WhatsApp has not announced when the feature will be available to all users or whether it will be implemented on other platforms such as iOS, Web/Desktop, and Windows. However, the feature is expected to roll out to more beta testers in the coming weeks.

The multi-account feature is one of the many new features that WhatsApp has been developing and testing for its beta versions.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that will allow users to schedule voice and video calls in group chats. The feature, which is currently available to some beta testers, aims to make it easier for people to plan and join group calls on WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the feature works as follows: Users can tap the call button in a group chat and choose whether they want to make a voice call or a video call. Then, they can select the option to schedule a call and pick a date and time for it. WhatsApp will then send a message to the group chat with the details of the call and an option to join or cancel it. Users will also get a notification 15 minutes before the scheduled call starts.

The feature is similar to the ones offered by other video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Webex, which allow users to create and join online meetings with ease. WhatsApp’s new feature could make it more competitive in the market of communication apps, especially for work and personal use.