WhatsApp update: WhatsApp, for the longest time, has allowed users to pin contacts within its app. Now, the company has released a new feature that will enable users to pin a message within an individual conversation in WhatsApp. WhatsApp says that with the new pinned messages feature, users will easily be able to highlight important messages in group or one-on-one chats. The company says that all users will be able to pin all message types including text, poll, image, emojis, and more within chats on WhatsApp.

Furthermore, the company says that users will be able to pin a message from a span of 24 hours to up to 30 days within WhatsApp. “To ‘Pin’ a message, you can long press on the message, and select ‘Pin’ from the context menu. A banner will appear to select the duration of the pinned message – 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days),” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

“7 Days is the default choice. In a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message,” the company added.

How to Pin a message in WhatsApp

– Android: Tap and hold the message > Tap three dots > Tap Pin > select the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) > tap Pin again.

– iPhone: Tap and hold the message > Tap More Options > Tap Pin > select the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days).

– Web and Desktop: Go to the message you want to pin > Click the downward arrow > click Pin message > select the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) > Click the Pin option.

How to Unpin a message in WhatsApp

– Android: Tap and hold the message > Tap Unpin option > Tap Unpin.

– iPhone: Tap and hold the message > Tap More options > Tap Unpin > Tap Unpin again.

– Web and Desktop: Go to the message you want to unpin > Click downward facing arrow > Click Pin Message option > Select the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) > Click Pin option.