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Instagram Reels now lets you buy products directly

Meta is introducing AI-powered shopping tools, allowing creators to tag products in Reels and helping brands deliver more personalised shopping experiences across its platforms. Here's how it will work.

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 09, 2026, 05:23 PM (IST)

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photo icon Meta’s New AI Tools Make Reels More Shoppable, Here's How

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Meta is rethinking how people find for products online. Instead of searching for something specific, the idea now is simple that you come across things while scrolling. And that’s where AI and creators will play an important role. Meta says more people are finding products through content, especially on Reels and it now wants to make that journey more simpler.  news Also Read: Meta launches Muse Spark: New AI model outperforming GPT, Gemini, and Grok in multimodal reasoning

From just watching to actually buying! Here’s how.  news Also Read: Instagram DMs to lose end-to-end encryption soon: Here’s what you can use instead

Creators can now directly sell through Reels

One of the biggest changes is around creators. Instagram creators will now be able to add product links directly inside Reels, making videos instantly shoppable. So instead of asking “link in bio,” you as viewer can simply tap and explore products right from the video. For brands, this opens up a new distribution channel. For creators, it becomes another way to earn.  news Also Read: Is Perplexity Incognito Mode really private? Lawsuit says otherwise

Meta is also expanding its creator marketplace, making it easier for brands to find the right creators based on audience and performance data, something that could make influencer campaigns more measurable.

Reels ads are the main hero

Meta is also focusing on Reels ads. Meta is expanding Trending Ads categories to include areas like entertainment, travel, business and finance. The idea is to place ads alongside content people are already engaged with. For brands, this could mean better visibility during peak engagement moments. For users, ideally, ads that feel a bit more relevant than random.

And behind all this, AI is doing most of the heavy work. Meta is testing tools that help brands push specific products instead of entire catalogues, so ads feel more focused. There’s also a feature where AI can automatically turn product images into carousel ads or videos, depending on what works better. Another interesting addition is AI-generated content, including video ads, voiceovers, and even translations. This makes it easier for brands to create multiple versions of ads without building everything from scratch.

What else?

Meta is also trying to solve a practical problem, which is creating enough content. New tools can turn product catalogues into video ads automatically, especially for Reels. This matters because video is now the default format across platforms. Instead of manually creating videos for every product, brands can now scale content faster with templates and automation.

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Basically, all of these efforts are simply making shopping more content-driven, while scrolling, watching, and engaging.