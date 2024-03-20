WhatsApp to soon let you post longer videos as status

WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature for its users, allowing them to post long videos as their status. Currently, users can post photos, text, and 30-second videos as status updates, but there has been a demand for longer videos, much like Instagram. It looks like WhatsApp is implementing the feedback and developing the feature, however, for beta users presently. Not only will this feature give WhatsApp users more room in terms of what they have to offer in a video, but also increase engagement.

What change is coming?

According to the WhatsApp watchdog WABetaInfo, beta users can now post videos of up to 1-minute length as their status update. This will allow users to post more content in their videos and gain better views. The report said WhatsApp decided to increase the video length based on user feedback who wanted to be able to post lengthier videos. A 30-second video does not let them deliver the full story and is often too short to make edits. A 1-minute long status will also be visible to users who have updated their app version, the report said.

READ MORE Top 8 WhatsApp features made for India

Who can use this feature?

For now, users of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.7.6 can access the new feature. It is available to download from the Google Play Store, but only those who have signed up for the beta programme can access this version. Regular, or rather stable-channel, users will have to wait for as long as WhatsApp continues testing the feature. WhatsApp has not said when it is planning to roll out this feature widely, but there should be an announcement whenever it becomes available for stable-channel users of WhatsApp’s Android version. There is also no information on when or if WhatsApp is developing the same feature for iOS.

More WhatsApp Status features coming

In addition to adding support for longer videos as status, WhatsApp is also working to allow users to mention contacts in a status. This will work similarly to Instagram’s feature that allows mentioning people using their usernames. Those who are mentioned in a WhatsApp status will receive a notification, too. This feature is also in testing right now and there is no information when WhatsApp will roll it out to more users.