comscore WhatsApp Business could soon get Communities feature
News

WhatsApp to soon bring Communities feature to its Business application

Apps

WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring the communities feature to WhatsApp Business.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp introduced the Communities feature sometime back for the regular app.
  • The Communities feature will soon roll out to WhatsApp Business app on Android.
  • The feature should also be available on iOS sometime later.
whatsapp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring communities to its WhatsApp Business application on Android. Also Read - How to exit WhatsApp group without reading messages on iPhone

The platform is not likely to remove the business tab which was introduced last year, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - How to create WhatsApp avatar, set it as your display picture, and remove it

Instead, it might add a new entry point for the new feature right within the application menu. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users on Android can now save disappearing messages

When users will open ‘Communities’ right within the menu, they will see the list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including all their subgroups and community announcement groups.

Moreover, businesses will be able to create a new community within this section.

The ability to create, manage, and use communities on WhatsApp Business is currently under development so it is not yet ready to be released to beta testers, the report said.

In November last year, the messaging platform had announced new features for a better commence experience for users and to help them connect with their favourite brands as well as find new ones on the platform.

IANS

  • Published Date: February 17, 2023 4:16 PM IST
