WhatsApp introduced the Updates tab last year for everyone, including status updates and Channels. It allows users to keep track of both things in one place. However, several users weren’t happy about the redesign, especially for the status updates section. WhatsApp has now decided to redesign it again. As per a new report, WhatsApp is working on an updated status update tray layout.

WhatsApp to change how status updates look

The new Status section looks akin to Facebook’s stories section. The feature was reported by WABetaInfo and as per the blog, it is now in development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

The new design of status updates will allow users to see what’s being posted on status without the need to open them. Basically, a preview of the status before opening it. Users can then decide on whose status to view.

This is convenient as now users don’t get to see any preview of status until they open them. The Channels section below will stay as it is. This update is in testing in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.2.23.

We expect the newly redesigned status updates tray to arrive in the stable version of the app soon. It will likely arrive first on Android and then on iOS. However, the timeline for the same is unknown.

It is unclear if WhatsApp will update the design of the status updates tray on the web. It’s unlikely though as it’s much organised there. On WhatsApp Web, there are two separate tabs for WhatsApp Status and Channels.

Other than this, WhatsApp continues to test more features for the app in the beta build for Android, iOS, Web, and Windows. Some features take a while before they reach the stable build, while others may arrive as soon as in days when first reported.

Having said that, expect new features to appear on the stable version of the app. One major feature that’s incoming is the ability to message someone using their username. WhatsApp will soon allow users to keep their own username making it easier and safer for others to find you.

This will do away with the need to give your contact number to others. Users can simply share their usernames to begin with. This feature was also first spotted on the beta build for Android. We expect it to arrive in the stable version sometime later this year.