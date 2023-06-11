WhatsApp testing new keyboard layout for Android users

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned emoji keyboard to some beta testers on Android. With this redesigned emoji keyboard, users can scroll the keyboard upwards, allowing users to get a wider view, reports WABetaInfo. Moreover, the tabs for using the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have been placed on the top.

The redesigned keyboard is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said. The redesigned keyboard is currently available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19. If you are not a beta tester, you will not see this redesign yet. To become a beta tester, simply go to WhatsApp’s listing on the Google Play Store and scroll down to find the option that says Join Beta Programme. If there are slots available, your account will be enrolled for beta testing.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos. While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible. The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all pictures, therefore, users have to select the HD option every time they want to send a photo with better quality.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a new interface for group settings on the iOS app. This new interface makes managing admins and performing group-related tasks easier. WhatsApp has begun rolling out the new interface as part of the latest update on iOS, so not only the beta but stable users will also get this update. However, according to the report, the new feature is not mentioned in the changelog of WhatsApp on the Apple App Store. This might mean that this is an incremental rollout, meaning some users will get the feature before everyone else. But in any case, the new group settings interface should be available to all iOS users in the coming days.

— Written with inputs from IANS