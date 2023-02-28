Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new “Call Link” feature, which will allow users to create a link to join a call, on Windows beta. The new feature is available to beta testers within the calls tab, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you make stickers within its iOS app

Users can choose the call type between voice and video, and then copy the link so that they can share it with their WhatsApp chats to invite people to join the call. Also Read - Meta is working on 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

The URL will be unique every time someone creates a new call link, so that no one can join users’ private calls without their approval. Also Read - WhatsApp tricks: How to read messages without opening the chat

The new feature is helpful as it will allow users to invite people to join a WhatsApp call without the need to add them to the contacts.

The new call link option is released to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2307.1.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new photo and video shortcut within chats and groups, on Windows beta.

For the unversed, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which will allow users to convert images into stickers. The sticker-making tool has been available on WhatsApp’s Windows app for quite a while, but this is the first such instance for a mobile app.

The new feature eliminates the need for third-party applications to create stickers, reports WABetaInfo. After extracting a subject out of an image, users just need to paste it within a chat to create a custom sticker from an image. If the feature is available, the platform will instantly turn the image into a sticker that can be added to the user’s collection of stickers.

–With inputs from IANS