WhatsApp now lets you make stickers within its iOS app

The new WhatsApp feature, now available for the iOS app, eliminates the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which will allow users to convert images into stickers. The sticker-making tool has been available on WhatsApp’s Windows app for quite a while, but this is the first such instance for a mobile app. Also Read - Meta is working on 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

The new feature eliminates the need for third-party applications to create stickers, reports WABetaInfo. After extracting a subject out of an image, users just need to paste it within a chat to create a custom sticker from an image. If the feature is available, the platform will instantly turn the image into a sticker that can be added to the user’s collection of stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp tricks: How to read messages without opening the chat

The new sticker-making tool was available to some users in the past few days, however, now it is rolling out to everyone on iOS 16. This means the feature will not work on iPhone 7 or lower. Also, there is no information currently about when WhatsApp would roll out this feature for Android users. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users can now keep messages from disappearing

Users now don’t have to switch between different applications or tools to create and use their own stickers. “This definitely saves time and makes the process of creating and using custom stickers faster,” the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the messaging platform added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalised avatars. The new sticker packs allow you to convey more emotions and sentiments without having to type them out and in your personalised avatar.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 28, 2023 10:58 AM IST
