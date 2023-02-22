Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information. However, it is still not confirmed if the feature will be called “Newsletter” as it now appears to be a codename, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

The tool will likely be a new way to get useful updates from people or groups.

The Status page is expected to include an optional section for newsletters that will be separated from private chats and does not compromise the end-to-end encryption of private messaging.

Moreover, users will likely be able to control who they follow, and no one else will be able to see that, the report said.

As per the report, “Newsletters will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information and they look like a new way to easily receive useful updates from people and groups like local officials, sports teams, or other organizations. Thanks to Newsletters, users will finally be able to choose who they want to hear from and follow broadcasters of their choice right within WhatsApp.”

Earlier this month, the messaging platform had announced new features for its status, including ‘Voice Status’, ‘Status Reactions’ and much more.

The ‘Voice Status’ feature allows users to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status.

On the other hand, ‘Status Reactions’ allows users to give a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts.

For the unversed, Meta-owned WhatsApp has added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalised avatars. As per the reports, with the new avatar sticker pack, users can customise the avatar right within the app settings by choosing the shape, colour, clothes, and several accessories that best express them.

–With inputs from IANS