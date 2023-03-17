Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on limiting polls to only one choice on Android beta. The company is planning to introduce a new option within the poll composer, which will allow the sender to limit the poll to only one choice, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - Google warns users against 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

WhatsApp to limit polls to one option

The new feature will be helpful as it will help everyone in the conversation, avoiding confusion. Also Read - Twitter adds Bookmark counter on iOS: Here’s how it works

When users select multiple options in a poll, it leads to “some ambiguity, and it can be difficult to determine which option is the most popular or the final result”, the report said. Also Read - Minecraft is coming to Chromebooks: Check price, availability here

However, with the new feature, the poll results will be clear and more accurate.

The ability to limit polls to only one choice is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats.

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations. With this feature, group administrators will be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups.

The report said that the feature could offer more control over who joins the group — by toggling the approve new participants option, group admins will now be able to approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is widely rolling out the ‘Text detection’ feature on iOS which allows users to extract text right out of an image. The company is rolling out this feature to everyone after installing the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update, reports WABetaInfo.

When users open an image that contains text, they will see a new button that allows them to copy text from the image. For privacy reasons, this feature is not compatible with the view once images.

–IANS