WhatsApp is working on a new feature for the linked devices on Android. The feature is reported to be the chat lock feature which is already available across platforms for the main device. Now, it is being tested in the latest beta for linked phones. The feature does as it says, allows linked devices to lock chats. It also synchronizes the locked chats to the main device and vice versa.

WABetaInfo was the first to report about the new feature in its blog post.

“It appears that WhatsApp is also working on the same tool (chat lock) to provide users with enhanced control over the privacy of their conversations on WhatsApp for Android, extending these capabilities across various platforms,” noted the blog post.

This ability has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.14 update. As always, the beta update can be installed by those who have already signed up to receive beta profiles.

It is worth noting that the update is important as it not just lets users lock chats but also synchronizes the chats you locked on main device to the linked devices, as per the shared screenshot.

“We also locked this chat on your linked device. Use your secret code to open.”

Previously, when you used to lock chats on the main device, they remained unlocked on linked devices. This means anyone who has the linked device can open the locked chat on the main device. With the latest update, the chats will be locked across devices, enhancing the protection.

We expect this update to roll out to the stable WhatsApp version soon. Once it arrives on Android, it should also be arriving on the iOS platform.

In similar news, recently, the chat lock feature was spotted for the web platform.

“We have recently shared an article regarding a chat lock feature for WhatsApp Web, which will add an extra layer of security to your conversations in the future,” noted the blog post.

WhatsApp Web’s Chat Lock feature will work the same way it does on the mobile app. It lets users lock individual chats with a passcode, Face ID, or a fingerprint scanner. Once a user locks a chat, the chat will go to the ‘Locked chats’ section. The locket chat section shows all the locked chats in a row. The feature will work similarly on the web platform.