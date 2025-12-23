WhatsApp Is Testing Quiz Feature For Channels: Here’s How It Works

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could add more interaction to Channels, which currently function mainly as one-way broadcast feeds. The company is testing quizzes that allow channel admins to ask questions and get direct responses from followers. Also Read: WhatsApp Bans Nearly 10 Million Indian Accounts Every Month: Government Raises Concerns Over Misuse and Lack of Transparency

The feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS through TestFlight. It surfaced shortly after similar quiz-related elements were seen in the Android beta. According to WABetaInfo, the option is called Channel Quiz and is limited to channel administrators.

Unlike polls, which let users share opinions, quizzes are designed around correct answers. Admins can create a quiz by adding a question and multiple answer options. One of the options must be marked as correct before the quiz can be published, making it clear to followers that the interaction is meant to test knowledge rather than gather views.

WhatsApp is also allowing images to be attached to answer choices. This means quizzes can include visual elements, which may be useful for educational posts, image-based questions, or branded content. Once a quiz is live, followers can tap on an answer to participate. Users who select the correct option are shown a brief confetti animation, while incorrect answers do not trigger any visual response.

Channel admins get access to basic response data. They can see how many followers chose each answer, offering a simple way to understand how users are engaging with the quiz. WhatsApp is keeping existing privacy controls in place. If a participant is not saved in the admin’s contacts, only limited profile details are visible. In many cases, this may be restricted to a profile photo, depending on the user’s privacy settings.

Quizzes add to a growing list of tools WhatsApp is testing for Channels as it looks to move beyond static updates. While the feature has now appeared in both iOS and Android beta versions, WhatsApp has not announced when it will be released widely. For now, Channel Quiz remains under testing and is not available to all users.