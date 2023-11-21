Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature which allows users to link their account to an email address.

As a result, instead of SMS, users can now use email verification to authenticate on WhatsApp.

The feature was previously available in a beta version of WhatsApp, and it is now available to everyone.

As noted by WABetaInfo, version 23.24.70 of WhatsApp for iOS has been released on the App Store, adding the email verification feature.

Users can use this option instead of SMS verification if they are in a place without cellular coverage and need to log in to their WhatsApp account.

Here’s how to link your email address to your WhatsApp account.

To add an email address, tap on Your Profile page, then the Account menu, and finally Email Address. Enter your email and get it verified with a 6-digit code sent to your email. Once done, your email will be successfully linked to WhatsApp.

If you are worried about the safety of your email address, then don’t.

WhatsApp clarified that the email address is only needed to gain access to the account and is not exposed to other users.

One thing to be noted here is that the email address is only used for authentication, so users will still need a valid phone number to use WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is introducing a new voice chat feature that will be a less disruptive method to connect with large groups on the platform.

Voice chats allow you to instantly talk live with members of a group chat while still being able to message in the group.

Voice chats are available for groups of 33 to 128 people and this feature is only available on primary devices, said the company.

Currently, the voice call on WhatsApp is available with up to 32 participants.

Now, don’t get confused between a voice chat and a voice call. The former will allow you to connect to multiple people in a large group without showing a call screen. It will be a silent process altogether. The latter are normal calls where you call someone and begin talking. But voice calls can’t be done with the entire group unless you have their number saved.

—Written with inputs from IANS