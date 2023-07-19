WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. It not only enables users to chat using a combination of text, images, videos and voice but it also lets them make voice and video calls even to people across the globe easily. In addition to messaging and calling, WhatsApp also enables users to buy and sell things and make payments online via WhatsApp Pay.

For the unversed, WhatsApp Pay is a UPI-based payment service that enables users to make payments without leaving the app. With WhatsApp Payments, users can securely transfer money to friends, family, and businesses right from the comfort of their chat windows. WhatsApp says that it does not save a user’s bank account information and that all payments are encrypted.

If you’re new to this feature or simply want to learn more about it, this comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of setting up and using WhatsApp Payments.

How to set up WhatsApp Pay

Open WhatsApp and go to the “Settings” menu (usually represented by three dots in the top right corner). In the Settings menu, select “Payments” or “Payments and Transfers,” depending on your WhatsApp version. Tap on “Add Payment Method” and choose your preferred bank from the list. You’ll be prompted to verify your phone number linked to the bank account through SMS verification or by selecting your bank’s app, if available. Once your number is verified, your bank accounts associated with that number will be displayed.

How to send money using WhatsApp Pay

To send money to a contact, open a chat with that person. Tap on the attachment icon (paperclip) and choose “Payment.” Add a note (optional) and the amount you want to send. Enter your UPI (Unified Payments Interface) PIN or any other authentication method your bank uses. The money will be sent from your account to the recipient’s account.

How to receive money using WhatsApp Pay

You’ll be notified when someone sends you money. Tap the notification to open the payment request. Verify your UPI PIN.

How to request money using WhatsApp Pay

Open the chat with that person. Tap on the attachment icon (paperclip) and choose “Payment.” Add a remark (optional) and enter the amount you want to ask for. Send the payment request, and the contact will receive a notification to approve the payment.

— Nishtha Srivastava