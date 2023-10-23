WhatsApp Business tests new 'quick action bar' feature on Android

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new “quick action bar” feature on its Business app for Android, which will let users “quickly perform different actions.” According to WABetaInfo, a new icon may now appear above the microphone button, allowing the app to display a new quick action bar above the chat bar, allowing users to perform various actions quickly and easily. WhatsApp users can promptly create orders, access their quick replies, and easily send products from their catalogue with this feature.

“This update aims to improve and simplify the process of interacting with customers, ensuring that these key features are always visible, saving the business time and effort when interacting with the app,” the report said. Currently, the quick action bar feature is available to some beta testers. They can install the latest versions of WhatsApp Business beta for Android to get the feature. However, it will roll out to more people over the coming days, the report added.

Last month, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new feature in India that will allow WhatsApp users to pay businesses using a variety of payment options, including all supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. The company partnered with online payment solutions provider PayU and Bengaluru-based Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking and all UPI apps in India. The company first introduced the payment service in Brazil and Singapore.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced it will soon let you use two different accounts on one device. The feature has been in beta for some time, and now the company is planning to roll it out to stable users over the coming weeks and months. The new functionality would let you add another account registered to a different phone number in a single app on your phone. For that, you would need a phone that supports two SIM cards and a SIM card that you would need to create an account.

— Written with inputs from IANS