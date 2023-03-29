comscore Want a blue tick on Instagram? Be ready to pay more than Rs 1,000
Want a blue tick on Instagram? Be ready to pay more than Rs 1,000

Launched in February, Meta Verified will be available to users in India for more than Rs 1,000 for a single verification, giving you a blue tick on Instagram.

As Twitter moves to the next step of snatching the blue tick from legacy verified accounts and monetising the checkmark under the Twitter Blue subscription, Meta has expanded its own paid verification programme to India. Launched in February, Meta Verified will be available to users in India for more than Rs 1,000 for a single verification — as opposed to Rs 900 monthly for Twitter Blue. Also Read - How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

According to a report by Indian Express, a user will be required to pay Rs 1,450 per month for a single verification on mobile apps, while subscribing on the Web will bring down the cost to Rs 1,099 per month. This is steeply higher than Twitter Blue’s price in India. On Android and iOS, Twitter Blue costs Rs 900 per month or Rs 9,400 per year but on the Web, the price is Rs 650 per month and Rs 6,500 annually.

The monthly cost for Meta Verified covers a single account on a single platform, which means verification for your Instagram and Facebook accounts will need to be paid for separately.

Meta Verified will not only add the coveted blue tick next to your name on Facebook and Instagram but also tighten security by limiting other users to impersonate the verified account since verification would require a government-approved ID. The report added the subscription, which currently will be applicable to individual accounts of adults, will offer enhanced customer support, “exclusive extras,” and “increased reach” on the platform. Meta Verified is currently unavailable for minor and business accounts.

The Meta Verified subscription is currently in a trial phase, which is why you will need to join a waitlist to become eligible for Meta Verified. Meta has not specified a timeline for when the service becomes available to all users. You can join the waitlist by visiting the Meta website.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2023 8:19 PM IST
