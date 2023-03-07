Upcoming WhatsApp feature to let you set expiry date for groups

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups. Essentially, WhatsApp will let you set an expiry date for a group so after the set time has passed, the group will either not exist for you or drop you as a member. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new feature to let you mute calls from strangers

The new option will be available within group info, reports WABetaInfo. When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date. Moreover, users will also likely be able to change or remove an expiration date which was set before if they change their minds. Also Read - WhatsApp testing split view interface for its Android tablet app

However, the choice will be personal and will not be applied to other group participants. The expiry date of a group will be set just for you, so only you leave the group, irrespective of whether or not other group members want out. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to unsend a message in Instagram chat

This feature will work as a good storage tool to save space by helping users to manage groups over time. The ability to choose an expiration date for the groups is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which will allow users to convert images into stickers, eliminating the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a new feature, “silence unknown callers”, which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. This is a part of WhatsApp’s attempt to curb spam on the platform, as well as protect users against intrusive calls from strangers. It is also rolling out a new “Split view” feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta.

— Written with inputs from IANS