Bharat Taxi App To Rival Uber, Ola, Rapido: Check Launch Date, Locations, Services, More

When it comes to booking cabs online, there are only limited options. Ola and Uber have long been in the market as a duopoly of the online cabs, and slowly, Rapido joined the list too. But still, if it seems like the options are limited, then know the government of India has announced that a new Bharat Taxi App is all set to launch on January 1st. The app will be a zero-commission model, operated by Shahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. Union Government says that the app will solve the major concerns, including the high surge price. Also Read: Rapido Brings ‘Ownly’ Food Delivery App For Affordable Meals Under Rs 150; New Rival To Swiggy, Zomato?

Who Will Get It First?

As usual, the app and the new Bharat Taxi service will now be available nationwide. It will be first rolled out in Delhi starting January 1st. App users in Delhi will be able to book cabs, auto rickshaws and bikes, just like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The app will be available on the iPhone’s App Store as well as the Android Play Store.

Bharat Taxi App: How To Register?

To try out the app, you will need to register first and log in for authentication. After that,

Simply enter the pick-up location

Add the drop location

Choose the ride from a cab, an auto or a bike

Select the nearest pick-up location

And then simply track the journey from pick up to drop.

It is quite similar to the way other ride-hailing apps work.

Bharat Taxi App Features: How Will It Operate

Basically, the Bharat Taxi app is designed to work like any familiar ride-hailing platform, but with a few key differences. The focus here is on transparent pricing, driver-first operations, and fewer hidden charges (that’s what we know so far!)

One of the important factors here is that the interface is expected to support multiple Indian languages, making it easier for a wider set of users to navigate the app without confusion. A 24×7 customer support option will also be available for ride-related issues.

On the safety front, the government says the app will be integrated with the Delhi Police and other relevant agencies. Drivers will go through a verification process before onboarding, and passengers will be able to share ride details with trusted contacts, similar to existing platforms. As per the reports, drivers will receive up to 80 percent of the fare directly, with earnings credited through a monthly settlement system.