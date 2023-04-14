comscore
News

Uber accused of raising cab fares when customer phone battery is low

Apps

A study by a newspaper takes a look at how Uber changes cab fares for users in the capital city of Brussels based on their phone battery levels.

Uber-Cab

Uber may be charging users more if their phone’s battery is critically low, a new investigation has claimed. In its latest report, the Belgian newspaper Dernière Heure accused the ride-hailing app-based service of determining a customer’s phone battery to decide the cab fares. Also Read - Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in India

The study by the newspaper takes a look at how Uber changes cab fares for users in the capital city of Brussels based on their phone battery levels. It mentions an investigation (via The Brussels Times) where two similar ride requests were placed on two different phones. For the same destination, the Uber app on a phone with a 12 percent battery showed a 6 percent more price than its counterpart on a phone with an 84 percent battery. Also Read - Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

Uber has rejected the claims, saying the app cannot determine the battery level of a user’s phone. “Uber does not take into account the phone’s battery level to calculate the price of a trip,” the newspaper quoted Uber as saying. The San Francisco-headquartered company added that dynamic pricing is applied based on the current demand for rides and the availability of drivers who can accept the ride request. Also Read - Uber: How to book your ride 90 days in advance

But this is not the first time Uber is facing such accusations. Back in 2016, Uber’s former head of economic research, Keith Chan, told NPR in an interview that the company knew that users with low battery levels were more willing to pay surged prices for their rides. Although he denied that Uber was using this data to intentionally hike the cab fares, people were doubtful about why the company was keeping a check of users’ phone battery levels at all.

Meanwhile, Uber, as well as other ride-hailing apps, will be required to pay a Goods and Services Tax, otherwise known as GST, to the government for bookings made for an auto-rickshaw or any other non-air-conditioned carriage. The first order made by the Delhi High Court, which was challenged by Uber India Systems through a petition, was upheld on Thursday.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2023 9:48 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Uber accused of raising cab fares when customer phone battery is low

Windows 11, 10 users need to update their PCs right now

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate arrive in India: Check details

Elon Musk discloses why he bought Twitter

WhatsApp gets three new security features: Check details

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

Tech Updates/ launch

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

Tech Updates/ launch

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Tech Updates/ launch

Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model