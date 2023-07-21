Elon Musk is taking the threat from Instagram Threads seriously and is making new changes in Twitter to open new avenues for users to get the most out of the platform. Recently, Twitter began paying creators a share of ad revenue that was served in the replies of their posts and last weekend, Musk made certain changes in rate limit and policy on accounts that were eligible for monetisation after listening to users’ feedback.

Now, Twitter is adding a new feature that will help job aspirants and organisations that are hiring. With the new feature, Twitter will allow verified organisations to post job listings under their Twitter bios on their profiles. Interested applicants can visit the company’s website directly from the job listings, where they can get more information and fill out an application.

Twitter has not officially announced the job postings feature yet but some verified organisations have already used it to post job listings under their Twitter bios on their profiles. In addition to this, Twitter has also created an official @TwitterHiring account, but it is yet to tweet any information from this handle.

A screenshot shared by app researcher Nima Owji shows the feature, which Twitter is reportedly calling “Twitter Hiring.” The screenshot says that the feature lets verified organisations post jobs and attract talent for open positions. These organisations can put up to five job openings on their profiles.

“Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! “Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes,”” Nima Owji said in the tweet.

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀 "Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

The screenshot also shows that Twitter will enable verified organisations to bring all of their vacancies to the platform by linking to a supported ATS or XML feed, which would let them post their listings on Twitter quickly.

The feature was somewhat expected since Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted about it in May. He did so after a user had proposed that Twitter should add dating features.

Interesting idea, maybe jobs too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

It seems that verified organisations can use the job posting feature without paying more. Media company Workweek got the job postings feature, and its CEO Adam Ryan says the feature is part of Twitter’s Verified for Organisations package, which costs $1,000 per month, as reported by TechCrunch.

The feature is likely location-based as we did not see any job posting on the Workweek Twitter handle in India, but the job postings are visible in the Workweek Twitter profile as per a screenshot shared by TechCrunch.

However, this feature will help both- Twitter and its users. For Twitter, it will help in increasing usage time and its users will get to know about new openings easily.