Twitter will remove high-security login method from your account if you're not paying for Blue

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has announced that it will not allow non-Twitter Blue users to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method after March 20. Anyone who has not subscribed to the Twitter Blue subscription will have to make do with authenticator apps as SMS-based 2FA will become a premium feature.

After the curbs kick in, regular Twitter users will now not be able to enrol in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Blue subscribers, the company said in a blog post. After March 20, non-Blue accounts with text message 2FA still enabled "will have it disabled."

Currently, the platform offers three methods of 2FA – text message, authentication app and security key.

The Elon Musk-owned company further mentioned that it “encourages” non-Blue users to “consider using an authentication app or security key method instead.” “These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure,” it added.

For what it is worth, SMS is easily prone to nefarious activities such as SIM swap hacks, so if you lose access to the SMS-based two-factor authentication because you do not want to subscribe to Twitter Blue, it is actually good riddance. Using authenticator apps is an easier and safer way to authenticate logins. You could use Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator, or if you have an iPhone, Apple will generate login codes on its own without requiring you to download an authentication app.

Meanwhile, last week, Twitter confirmed that it will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.

In December last year, the micro-blogging platform relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally. Moreover, Blue subscribers in the US can create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters. Blue users will also see 50 percent fewer ads in their home timeline.

— Written with inputs from IANS