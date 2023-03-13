comscore Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content
Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content

About 20% of Koo users actively create content on the app and the ChatGPT integration could help increase that figure, the co-founder said.

kooreuters

Koo, an India-based social media app that aims to rival Twitter, has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT to help users more easily create posts, the company’s co-founder told Reuters. Also Read - ChatGPT now available in Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service for preview

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence bot that can create prose in response to prompts and has set off a tech industry craze over generative AI. Also Read - Twitter breaks for many as one engineer left handling crucial APIs

Koo users will be able to use ChatGPT directly within the app to help them draft posts about current events, politics or pop culture, said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo, in an interview. Also Read - OpenAI releases an API for ChatGPT and Whisper: Snapchat and Shopify amongst early users

“This will help creators get inspiration on what to create,” he said. “They could ask (ChatGPT) for the trending news in their region and then write their thoughts.”

Last month, tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google each announced their own generative AI chatbots which can synthesize information across the web in response to searches. Snap Inc, which owns photo messaging app Snapchat, also introduced a chatbot that was trained to have a fun and friendly tone.

Bidawatka said Koo will be the first platform to integrate the technology into the ability to compose posts. Users can either type their prompts into the ChatGPT tool or use Koo’s voice command feature.

About 20% of Koo users actively create content on the app and the ChatGPT integration could help increase that figure, he added. The feature will roll out first to verified accounts on Koo and eventually become available to all users.

In a demo to Reuters, the tool drafted a post using a quote from Albert Einstein and included three related hashtags.

Koo will also explore adding labels to indicate whether a post was created with the help of ChatGPT.

“I think people should know if content is AI-generated,” Bidawatka said.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 8:17 PM IST
OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE
Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode

Tech Updates/ launch

Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode
21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly

Tech Updates/ launch

21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly
Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone