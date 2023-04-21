Twitter makes paid verification mandatory for advertisers

comscore
Twitter told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold ticks and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

After removing all legacy blue checkmarks and asking individual users to pay for being verified, Elon Musk-run Twitter on Friday asked advertisers to either pay for the verification or they will not be able to run their ads on the platform. Also Read - Twitter Legacy Blue ticks finally disappear

Social media consultant Matt Navarra shared the letter sent by Twitter to advertisers, which read that starting April 21, “your account must have a verified checkmark or subscribe to either Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations to continue running ads on Twitter.” Also Read - Twitter rival Koo fires 30 percent staffers amid global slowdown

“Business accounts spending in excess of $1,000 per month already have gold checks or will soon, and they’ll continue to enjoy access to advertising without interruption at this time,” the company posted. Also Read - Twitter promises to remove legacy blue ticks starting April 20

The company said it aligns with the broader verification strategy to elevate the quality of content on Twitter and enhance the experience as a user and advertiser.

“This approach also supports our ongoing efforts to reduce fraudulent accounts and bots. Subscribing to either of these services means you have been verified by Twitter as a real person and/or business,” said the micro-blogging platform.

Navarra tweeted: “Twitter is now telling advertisers it MUST subscribe to Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations to continue running ads!”

Twitter had told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

The Musk-run company, which is busy monetising its platform via various means, will also charge an extra $50 per month to add badges to each account affiliated with the brand, The Information reported recently.

Earlier, all legacy verified accounts lost their Blue badges, creating chaos on the platform all over the world. Several celebrities lost their Blue check marks.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 21, 2023 9:50 PM IST
