comscore Twitter Blue to soon get govt ID-based verification
News

Twitter is testing a new verification method for Twitter Blue users

Apps

Twitter is reportedly testing a new verification process for its Blue subscribers that will involve submitting a government ID.

Highlights

  • Twitter is testing a new verification method for select users.
  • The new verification will involve using government-based IDs.
  • This feature is being tested with select Android users in the US.
twitter (1)

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly testing a new verification process for its Blue subscribers that will involve submitting a government ID. Also Read - Twitter hacks: How to enable 2FA in your account for free

The method for submitting a photo of the users’ ID, both front and back, combined with a selfie photo, to authenticate their Twitter account is revealed through code-level insights uncovered by the product intelligence firm Watchful.ai, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Twitter’s SMS-based 2FA is going away today: Here’s how you can secure your account

However, it is still unclear whether the feature is being tested externally. Also Read - WhatsApp may limit polls to only one choice for Android

According to the firm, the feature is in testing in the US, where it was found in the Android version of the Twitter application.

Adding a photo ID and selfie requirement to Blue’s verification process would help to fight against impersonation.

Users are advised by the micro-blogging platform that the new verification process will take roughly three minutes to complete and that their photos and personal information will be shared with a third party to verify their identity.

This means that the platform is partnering with a company to handle the authentication process rather than managing it directly, the report said.

Last month after rolling out Twitter Blue with verification service in India that starts from Rs 650 a month, CEO Elon Musk had reiterated that all legacy Blue badges would be removed soon.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 21, 2023 9:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 21, 2023 9:53 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter Blue to soon get govt ID-based verification

Demand for premium 5G smartphones in India is rising: TM Roh

Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs, says report

AI platform market for healthcare industry to reach $4.3 bn in 2024: Report

WhatsApp releases bug fix update for issue with notifications on iOS

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features