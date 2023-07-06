Twitter chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino is seemingly feeling the heat after Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta's new app Threads surged in popularity.

Alarmed at a steep rise in Instagram Threads’ popularity that reached 30 million users within no time, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Thursday appealed to the Twitter community to stay together. She said that on Twitter, everyone’s voice matters.

“Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover real-time information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter you can be real,” Yaccarino posted. “You built the Twitter community. And that’s irreplaceable. This is your public square,” she added.

Yaccarino’s first comment, although indirect, on Threads arrives at a time when Meta’s Twitter rival has amassed more than 3 crores (30 million) users in a span of just 12 hours., according to the company’s Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Threads became one of the fastest-growing social media apps as it saw over 5 million sign-ups within the first four hours of launch and 10 million registrations in less than eight hours.

Yaccarino said that we are often imitated “but the Twitter community can never be duplicated.” Twitter’s chief comment is, however, slightly different from that of the company’s owner. While replying to a tweet that contained a photo, implying that Threads is a copy-pasted Twitter, Musk dropped a laughing emoji. His reply came during the first few hours of Threads’ launch, but the steep rise in Meta’s new app has likely concerned Twitter’s top management.

A frustrated Twitter user replied to Yaccarino’s tweet: “I think we’re about to find out it’s actually pretty replaceable. You guys treated users too poorly.” “Zero per cent surprising they got to 30 million users in 12 hours. People have been searching for a life raft for months,” posted Greg Kamstra.

Over the past week, Twitter made a series of changes, which ultimately irked its users. In addition to putting Tweetdeck service behind a paywall, the company also limited tweet-reading rates. Verified users cannot view more than 10,000 tweets a day, while those without a subscription will be limited to seeing 800 posts a day. New accounts can only see 500 posts a day.

Zuckerberg said keeping the platform “friendly will ultimately be the key to its success”. Musk responded: “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

Zuckerberg posted: “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

— Written with inputs from IANS