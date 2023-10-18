Instagram’s text-focused platform Threads is getting new features almost every week. Just last week, the company rolled out the increased thread editing limit of up to five minutes. Now, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri has taken to Threads itself to share two new features coming to the platform. These features are for both the mobile and the web app.

One of the features is the ability to follow multiple people directly from a post. Unlike previously, which only showed the tagged accounts, now you can not only see all the tagged accounts but also follow them in one go. Mosseri demoed it by sharing a screen capture. Once you long-press on a post, there will be an option to ‘Follow All’ in a post. You can choose to do that or else follow select accounts individually.

This feature will be useful for those who want to see more content on their feeds. Or, for those who have no time to spare and just want to follow multiple accounts quickly. It could also be useful for people who want to follow similar accounts, since it’s highly likely that the tagged accounts on Threads share something in common—the end result will be more similar posts.

For this feature to work, users need to update the Threads app on their Android phone and iOS-based iPhone. Once the app is updated, you may start using this feature.

Another feature that Mosseri announced is the ability to copy and paste media attachments. This one is a cool feature for those to want to post or repost more on the platform. While this new feature is arriving, there’s also a feature that lets users copy text from Threads. The feature pops up when you long-press a post. This could be helpful for those who want to copy data or any statistics shared by some account on the platform.

Since many features are coming to the Threads app, it slowly appears to be a better alternative to other text-based apps like X. However, both apps still differ a lot. X as well is getting more features but the Elon Musk-headed platform is keeping even basic features like posting and interacting (for new users) under a paywall. This may offer Threads an edge since it’s free for new sign-ups.

As for stats, Threads had nearly 130 million users as of early September, whereas, X, as of now, has an estimated user base of over 500 million users.