Telegram is introducing a series of enhancements as part of its January update. The list of new features includes “view-once” audio and video messages, the capability to pause while recording a video or audio message and more. Here are more details on the new features coming to Telegram in January.

View once for photos and videos

The “view-once” feature for photos and videos was initially launched for one-on-one chats in September 2023. The company is now expanding this feature to include audio and video messages. Users can press the microphone icon to start recording and then swipe up to tap the “view-once” icon. It allows the recipient to listen to the voice message or view the video message only once.

Moreover, Telegram is implementing a feature that allows users to pause and resume recording for audio and video messages via the same menu.

“Both voice and video messages can now be sent as view-once – after being played one time, the message is automatically deleted. To send a message as view-once, swipe up to lock recording and then tap the view-once icon”, Telegram said in an X post.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Telegram rolled out a significant update for its app, which included an enhanced calling feature with a fresh, lively design and a new disappearing effect for deleted messages. This update followed the Christmas update, which introduced the ability to customize channel appearances and share posts in stories.

The calling function received several enhancements in Telegram 10.5.0, released on December 31. The end-to-end encrypted calls on Telegram have been entirely revamped, now featuring dynamic animations and backgrounds that change based on the connection status. The updated calls interface is more resource-efficient, making it more user-friendly on older devices and reducing battery consumption. Additionally, numerous bugs were fixed and call quality was improved in the last update.