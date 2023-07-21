Telegram recently announced that it has been working on a new Stories feature and now it has started rolling out Telegram Stories. The new Stories features is currently available to those users who are subscribed to Telegram’s Premium membership.

Telegram Stories have much more in common with Instagram Stories but also have a bunch of unique features. Telegram Stories will allow users to post photos and videos that vanish after some time, but it offers more than other apps. For instance, users can choose how long a Story will last- 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours while most apps delete Stories after 24 hours.

Users can also make lists of different contacts for each Story on Telegram. This lets them share a certain Story with their close friends and another one only with their colleagues. The interface is similar to what we see in other apps that have Stories, with a row of Stories above the list of chats.

Like the Stories feature in apps such as Instagram and Snapchat, users can also send emojis and respond to other people’s Stories.

However, Telegram Stories are visible to everyone, but only those who subscribe to Telegram Premium can create Stories. When non-Premium users try to create a new Story, a prompt in the app says, “Posting stories is currently available only to subscribers,” which means it could eventually become free for all.

Telegram’s CEO last month said that the company was initially reluctant to add Stories because they “are already everywhere,” but wanted to respect its users’ demand.

“For years, our users have been asking us to implement Stories in Telegram. More than half of all feature requests that we receive are related to Stories. Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if we didn’t listen to our users and didn’t innovate on existing formats,” Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said last month.

While announcing the feature, Telegram CEO also said that users will be able to save their stories to their profile.

“The ability to save your stories to the profile page will make Telegram profiles more informative and colourful. You will not only be able to explore more content from your closest contacts but finally discover more information about users you connect with in groups or channel comments,” Durov said.

Telegram Premium was priced at Rs 469 per month but was reduced to Rs 179 per month last year. Telegram Premium unlocks doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management and more.