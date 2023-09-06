comscore
English | हिंदी
06 Sep, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify non-premium users told to buy premium to see lyrics

Spotify non-premium users told to buy premium to see lyrics

Several Spotify users are complaining that they cannot see lyrics of songs unless they subscribe for the premium version.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 06, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

spotify-1200
spotify-1200

Story Highlights

  • Spotify is likely making lyrics a premium-only feature.
  • Several users on the app were told sign up for Premium to see lyrics.
  • Spotify Premium costs Rs 119 per month for an individual user.

In a bid to woo more users to sign up for its paid services, Swedish music streaming company Spotify is testing to make in-app lyrics a premium-only feature.

READ MORE
Spotify expands AI-powered music feature 'DJ' to more countries

Several Spotify users noticed that in-app lyrics, which pop up under the playing song, were locked away under a paywall.

READ MORE
Spotify says it now has 220 million Premium subscribers

Instead, they saw only a notification bubble saying, “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium,” with a link to sign up. Spotify told The Verge the feature is currently in a testing phase.

READ MORE
Spotify Premium gets more expensive in US. Is India next?

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests, some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning,” C.J. Stanley, Spotify’s co-head of global communications, was quoted as saying.

“We don’t have any further news to share at this time,” Stanley added.

The music streaming platform appears to be looking to build other kinds of features users might pay for, as the price of Premium, like so many other streaming services, continues to rise.

In July, Spotify announced to raise its premium subscription prices across a number of markets around the world. In the US, Spotify’s Premium Individual plan now costs $10.99, up from $9.99, and the Premium Duo plan has increased to $14.99 from $12.99.

The Premium Family plan is now priced at $16.99, up from $15.99, and the Student plan will cost $5.99, up from $4.99.

In its latest earnings report, Spotify revealed monthly users of its ad-supported tier had surged 34 per cent over the last year to 343 million.

The company’s monthly paying listeners grew 17 per cent to reach 220 million.

Spotify last month announced that it is rolling out its artificial intelligence-powered personalised music feature ‘DJ’ to more countries around the world.

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

Spotifyspotify featuresSpotify Premium

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language