Spotify is reportedly planning to add full-length music videos to its platform, as part of its strategy to offer more features and compete with other streaming services. The company has not confirmed this, but sources from Bloomberg say that Spotify is in discussions with potential partners to make this feature possible. It is not clear yet who would provide the music videos or when they would be available on the platform, but this move could improve the user experience on the popular music streaming platform.

Spotify’s video content is currently very limited. It only has podcasts, short clips that tell stories, and GIFs that loop with songs. The company also launched a home feed similar to TikTok earlier this year, but it mainly helps users find new music and podcasts. Spotify tried to add TV content from networks like Comedy Central and ESPN before, but it did not work out.

Spotify is not the first streaming music service to think of adding music videos, as Apple Music has had this feature for a long time. However, Spotify’s music videos would help it compete with Apple’s features and possibly attract users who would otherwise watch videos on YouTube. It would also give more content for the new feed and appeal to music fans from popular social networks like Instagram and TikTok.

Music videos are not a big source of direct income by themselves, but they help to boost the earnings from audio and increase the visibility of musicians. Adding music videos to Spotify could be another way for the company to make money, especially since it recently had to cut some staff to deal with economic difficulties and business mistakes.

Music videos do not need a big production team like podcasts do, so they could help the company’s finances without spending a lot of resources.

Meanwhile, Spotify is also working on a more costly subscription option that is expected to have high-fidelity audio, also known as Spotify HiFi. The new tier, which is internally called “Supremium”, will be the company’s priciest plan as it tries to generate more revenue and satisfy investors who have been pushing the Swedish company to increase prices.

The company revealed the HiFi feature, which improves the sound quality of the songs to “lossless” CD-quality music, in 2021. But it never delivered.

Even though Spotify never said it gave up on the plan, it remained quiet during the company’s major events, including this year’s Spotify Stream On event. The company’s choice not to launch the HiFi feature right away could be because its competitors Apple and Amazon started offering lossless streaming as part of their regular subscription tiers.