Spotify has announced the launch of a new AI-powered feature that translates podcasts into listeners’ language. The pilot Voice Translation feature uses OpenAI’s newly released voice generative technology to match the original speaker’s style. Spotify said that podcast episodes that were earlier available in English languages will now be available in other languages with “speaker’s distinct speech characteristics”. This new feature will be useful to all those podcast enthusiasts who are not fluent in English as many podcast hosts speak English. The feature is initially available in Spanish, and the French and German languages will be rolled out in the coming weeks for a select number of catalogue episodes and future episode releases.

“By matching the creator’s own voice, Voice Translation gives listeners around the world the power to discover and be inspired by new podcasters in a more authentic way than ever before,” says Ziad Sultan, VP of Personalization.

Podcasts from podcasters such as Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Bill Simmons, and Steven Bartlett are already available on the platform and the company has said that it has planned to include other shows, such as Dax Shepard’s eff won with DRS, The Rewatchables from The Ringer, and Trevor Noah’s new original podcast, which will launch later this year.

The Voice translated episodes from pilot creators are available for Premium and Free users. “We’re starting by releasing an initial bundle of translated episodes in Spanish, with French and German rolling out in the coming days and weeks,” Spotify said.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use it, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Voice Translation on Spotify.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Voice Translation on Spotify

Step 1: Open Spotify or if you don’t have the app download it from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Search for your favourite podcast in the search bar on the top and tap to open it.

Step 3: Tap on the chapter of your choice and go to the Now Playing view.

Step 4: Scroll down to “Listen to the audio translation- Spanish (or any other available language)” and tap the Play button.