Spotify brings 'Niche Mixes' feature to the app

To access the feature, users will have to navigate to the Made for You tab with the Search tab.

  • Spotify introduces the all-new Niche Mixes feature.
  • Users will get music mixes based on thier 'specific' searches.
Spotify

Music streaming platform Spotify has introduced its new “Niche Mixes” feature which is a set of personalised playlists that combines all the Mixes offered in a playful way. Also Read - Spotify announces revamped app with a hint of TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube

To access the new feature, users can navigate to the “Made For You” hub within the Search tab to find five to 10 Mixes that the company thinks they will like, the platform said in a blogpost on Tuesday. Also Read - Spotify's heart-shaped button is going away for plus icon

“If you’re looking to get super specific, search for an activity, vibe, or aesthetic that describes the moment you’re in, and then add the word ‘mix’ at the end.” Also Read - Spotify introduces AI-powered feature called 'DJ' for personalised music

Mixes are available for all people globally to Free and Premium users who search Spotify in English.

The existing Mixes includes — Mood Mixes, Decades Mixes and Genre Mixes. And, with the launch of the new Niche Mixes, the company has expanded its Mixes family.

Last month, the music streaming platform had launched its personalised music feature ‘DJ’ which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The company defined the DJ feature as a personalised AI guide that knows users and their “music taste” so well that it can choose what to play for them.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 29, 2023 3:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 29, 2023 4:01 PM IST
