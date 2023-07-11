comscore Snapchat users will now be able to add links to public profiles
11 Jul, 2023 | Tuesday
Snapchat will now let users add links to public profiles

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 0 minute, 47 seconds read

Published:Jul 11, 2023, 08:32 PM IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Snapchat
Snapchat

Story Highlights

Snapchat users can go to their public profile, click on edit and choose 'Website or Linktree' option to add their Linktree or any other URL.

Snap announced that it is rolling out Linktree integration with the link-in-bio tool to allow public accounts to show off their other profiles on Snapchat.

How to use Snapchat on your PC or laptop: Here's a step-by-step guide

Until now, the platform only allowed brands and Snap Stars — popular creators who are part of a special programme — to add links to their profiles, reports TechCrunch.

Snapchat's MyAI stats: 4M asked about mobile phones, 1M convos about Cricket, and more

Snap allows users over 18 years to create a public profile.

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT to give users AI services

Snapchat users can go to their public profile, click on edit and choose ‘Website or Linktree’ option to add their Linktree or any other URL.

“This allows users to include any other URL as well. However, Linktree is giving Snapchat profiles better visibility on its service,” the report said.

Moreover, with the link-in-bio tool, creators can also show off their Snapchat profile on their Linktree page with a social icon and a button that reads “Add me on Snapchat” or any other customised phrase.

Linktree is also providing all Snapchatters with a 3-month free trial of Linktree Pro.

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

